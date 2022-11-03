Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Trading Up 8.2% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $27.87 and last traded at $27.80. Approximately 7,431 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,024,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.70.

The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $346.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWNK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands Trading Up 7.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $527,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $811,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.59.

About Hostess Brands

(Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.