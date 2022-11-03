H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.09, RTT News reports. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 2,398.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. H&R Block updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.70-$3.95 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.70-3.95 EPS.

H&R Block Stock Up 1.1 %

H&R Block stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.93. 42,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.99. H&R Block has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $48.76.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

In related news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $3,130,227.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,039.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $3,130,227.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,039.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $590,756.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,719,821.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,821 shares of company stock worth $6,287,989. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,444,000 after acquiring an additional 961,159 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,807,000 after buying an additional 40,977 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,325,000 after buying an additional 1,933,031 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,167,000 after acquiring an additional 26,323 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in H&R Block by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,443,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

