Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Raised to $650.00 at Truist Financial

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $570.00 to $650.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.16% from the company’s current price.

HUM has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Humana to $547.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.11.

HUM stock opened at $559.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.76. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $569.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $500.49 and a 200-day moving average of $475.13.

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,751,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,114,071,000 after purchasing an additional 497,536 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,927,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,755,384,000 after purchasing an additional 919,325 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Humana by 38.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,818,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,565 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,753,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,161,173,000 after acquiring an additional 40,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Humana by 7.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,164,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,812,264,000 after acquiring an additional 292,456 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

