Humankind Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Humankind Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DELL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,537,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,788,000 after buying an additional 156,953 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,241,000 after buying an additional 301,756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,702,000 after buying an additional 138,821 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,761,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,147,000 after buying an additional 737,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,238,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,897,000 after buying an additional 100,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DELL traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.48. The stock had a trading volume of 89,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.06.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 305.10%. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.08%.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,822,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DELL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

