Humankind Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 9.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 62,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 10,930.7% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,878,000 after buying an additional 99,688 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 25.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 19,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 8.6% during the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.09.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total value of $2,845,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 631,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,780,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SJM traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.68. 33,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,086. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $152.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.63 and a 200 day moving average of $135.87.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.42. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

