Humankind Investments LLC Buys 1,594 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Syneos Health by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Syneos Health by 622.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 129,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 111,744 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Syneos Health by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Syneos Health to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH traded down $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $47.81. 78,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,935. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.22 and a 12 month high of $104.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

