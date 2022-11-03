Humankind Investments LLC Buys 736 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Humankind Investments LLC lifted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,645 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,201,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,673,596,000 after purchasing an additional 573,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of HP by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,115,148,000 after purchasing an additional 980,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HP by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,405,197 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $486,668,000 after purchasing an additional 59,904 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $254,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of HP by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,991,926 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $181,207,000 after purchasing an additional 426,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

HPQ traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.80. 135,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,746,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.21.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. HP’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

