Humankind Investments LLC Buys 8,519 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Humankind Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up about 0.6% of Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.70. 78,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773,810. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $61.80 and a one year high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 702,470 shares of company stock worth $63,808,063. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

