Humankind Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 79,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at $612,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 2,786.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Avantor by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,485,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,810,000 after acquiring an additional 372,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVTR shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Avantor to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Avantor to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.57.

Avantor Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:AVTR traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.54. 223,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,367,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.37. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.