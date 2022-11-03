Humankind Investments LLC Has $499,000 Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Humankind Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tamar Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the second quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 224.3% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 68,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,713,000 after purchasing an additional 47,635 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $851.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.82.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.12 on Thursday, hitting $738.36. 31,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,873. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $694.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $648.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $764.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.39.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $27.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total value of $14,569,091.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,342,744.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total value of $14,569,091.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,342,744.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total transaction of $451,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,775 shares of company stock valued at $37,528,621 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.