Humankind Investments LLC Purchases 299 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $641,926,000 after buying an additional 3,149,310 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $730,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,622 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $246,579,000 after purchasing an additional 824,915 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 2.8 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.78.

NYSE LOW traded down $5.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $180.44. The stock had a trading volume of 202,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,492,012. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.70. The company has a market cap of $112.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

