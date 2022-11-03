Humankind Investments LLC Sells 1,161 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Humankind Investments LLC lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.7% of Humankind Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,748,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898,263 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,334 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,730,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893,526 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 214.8% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,886,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.28.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at $71,158,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at $71,158,012.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $16,498,484.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,733,314.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 596,846 shares of company stock worth $59,973,293 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $99.04. 468,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,774,106. The firm has a market cap of $250.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.01. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $101.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 47.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

