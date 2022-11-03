Humankind Investments LLC Sells 3,805 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Humankind Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,805 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 555.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2,600.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 540.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $2,348,177.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,902.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,401.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:CF traded up $3.58 on Thursday, reaching $106.75. 311,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.34 and its 200-day moving average is $97.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.29 and a 1-year high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.86.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.