Humankind Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Humankind Investments LLC decreased its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,044,000 after buying an additional 229,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,218,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,886,000 after acquiring an additional 449,065 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,127,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,909,000 after acquiring an additional 179,246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,470,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,339,000 after buying an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 94.1% in the second quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,472,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,507,000 after buying an additional 714,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTRG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of WTRG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,633. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day moving average of $46.26. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.77. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $53.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $448.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 8.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 67.65%.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Articles

