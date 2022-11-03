Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 5.7 %

NYSE HII traded down $14.35 on Thursday, reaching $239.43. The company had a trading volume of 14,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.59 and a 200-day moving average of $222.29. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1 year low of $175.50 and a 1 year high of $260.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

HII has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

