Ibstock (LON:IBST) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $174.65

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 174.65 ($2.02) and traded as low as GBX 154.10 ($1.78). Ibstock shares last traded at GBX 155.40 ($1.80), with a volume of 933,485 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Ibstock from GBX 210 ($2.43) to GBX 180 ($2.08) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 232.40 ($2.69).

The stock has a market capitalization of £618.69 million and a PE ratio of 1,038.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 173.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 179.85.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

