ICON Price Reaches $0.22 on Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001104 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ICON has traded down 2% against the US dollar. ICON has a market cap of $205.03 million and $6.00 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 926,210,351 coins and its circulating supply is 919,483,096 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 926,210,351 with 919,483,096 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.22495242 USD and is down -1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $7,848,134.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

