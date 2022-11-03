ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its position in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 33.1% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 69,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,950,000 after buying an additional 17,354 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 2,555.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 10.4% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 249,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,781,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 1.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 57.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICLR opened at $192.92 on Thursday. ICON Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $171.43 and a fifty-two week high of $313.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.56, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ICLR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ICON Public from $295.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.56.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

