Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 337500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Identillect Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.14 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.01.

Identillect Technologies Company Profile

Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. The company offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology. It serves the accounting, education professional, financial, legal, medical, real estate, and resource industries in the United States and Mexico. Identillect Technologies Corp.

