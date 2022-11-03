IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) CEO Sells $1,369,742.64 in Stock

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $1,369,742.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of IDEX stock opened at $218.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.28. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $240.33.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.81 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their target price on IDEX to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.58.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 15.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 9.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 9.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IDEX by 11.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
