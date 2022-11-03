IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) CEO Sells $1,369,742.64 in Stock

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $1,369,742.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

IDEX Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $218.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.28. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.81 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 31.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their target price on IDEX to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 15.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 9.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 9.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IDEX by 11.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

