IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Director Livingston Satterthwaite Sells 3,075 Shares of Stock

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

IDEX Trading Down 2.2 %

IEX opened at $218.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.31 and its 200-day moving average is $197.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.81 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEX

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 74.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 1.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter valued at about $10,739,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 1,091.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 16,279 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IEX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on IDEX in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.58.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

