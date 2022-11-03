Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 159.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,677 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $6,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In related news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sun Communities Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Sun Communities to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $129.99 on Thursday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.63 and a twelve month high of $211.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.85.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 3.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.71%.

Sun Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Featured Stories

