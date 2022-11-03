Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 207,447 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 885.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 207,447 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $7,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,106,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,613,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,795,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,309 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,199,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244,814 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,199,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,946,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $33.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.06. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 17.72%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.66%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

