Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 79,023 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,023 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in WestRock were worth $6,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,501,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WestRock by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,390,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,053,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,498 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,641,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its stake in WestRock by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 4,262,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,042 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in WestRock by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,191,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,028,000 after acquiring an additional 730,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on WestRock from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on WestRock from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $33.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.18. WestRock has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.12.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. WestRock’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Insider Activity at WestRock

In other WestRock news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

