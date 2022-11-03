Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 174,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180,217 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB opened at $41.75 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.71.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

