Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 395.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,667 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Fair Isaac worth $6,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 341.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of FICO opened at $447.50 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $340.48 and a fifty-two week high of $531.03. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $439.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $424.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $348.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.50 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.04% and a negative return on equity of 67.14%. Research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.50.

Insider Activity

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

