Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,965,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,096,000 after buying an additional 235,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,976,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 360.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,689,000 after acquiring an additional 843,348 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 53.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 30,460.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 887,923 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,748. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McKesson Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.09.

MCK stock opened at $389.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.97. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $215.27 and a 12 month high of $399.42.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.87 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.