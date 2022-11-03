Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 428.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,328 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bunge were worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the second quarter worth approximately $453,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 20.2% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Bunge by 1,486.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bunge by 63.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bunge in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.71.

Bunge Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $99.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $80.41 and a 52-week high of $128.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.63.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.86. Bunge had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.43%.

About Bunge

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.