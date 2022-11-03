Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,338 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 27,022 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Oracle by 16.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 269,576 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,302,000 after buying an additional 38,538 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 454.5% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 16,139 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Oracle by 8.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

Oracle Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $75.12 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $202.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.93.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 60.95%.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

