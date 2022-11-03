Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,780 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of NVR worth $7,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVR. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 250.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in NVR by 150.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in NVR by 21.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NVR from $5,100.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,582.00.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total value of $4,912,862.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,038,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other NVR news, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 25 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total transaction of $4,912,862.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $24,038,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVR opened at $4,129.72 on Thursday. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,576.01 and a 12 month high of $5,982.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4,126.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,229.88.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

