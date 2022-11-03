Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Position Cut by Pacific Global Investment Management Co.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for approximately 0.9% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITW opened at $209.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

