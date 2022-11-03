Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.35-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.53 billion-$4.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.71 billion.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Argus lowered their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink raised Illumina from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Illumina from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $267.75.
NASDAQ ILMN traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $211.93. 1,538,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,574. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,524.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.03. Illumina has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $428.00.
In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total transaction of $108,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258,226 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $90,225,000 after acquiring an additional 182,272 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Illumina by 20.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 214,258 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $74,861,000 after purchasing an additional 36,522 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,050 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $38,102,000 after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,166,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
