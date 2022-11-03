Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.35-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.53 billion-$4.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.71 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Argus lowered their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink raised Illumina from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Illumina from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $267.75.

Illumina Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ ILMN traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $211.93. 1,538,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,574. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,524.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.03. Illumina has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $428.00.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total transaction of $108,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Illumina

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258,226 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $90,225,000 after acquiring an additional 182,272 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Illumina by 20.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 214,258 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $74,861,000 after purchasing an additional 36,522 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,050 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $38,102,000 after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,166,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

See Also

