Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Incyte from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Guggenheim lowered Incyte to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Incyte to an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.36.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $77.15 on Wednesday. Incyte has a 1 year low of $62.31 and a 1 year high of $84.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.77.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Incyte by 117.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after buying an additional 4,148,559 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Incyte by 11.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,067,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,524,554,000 after buying an additional 2,007,555 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Incyte by 204.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,936,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,224,000 after buying an additional 1,973,236 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Incyte by 100.3% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,012,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,404,000 after buying an additional 507,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 70.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,124,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,417,000 after buying an additional 465,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

