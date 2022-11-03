Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Issues Earnings Results

Nov 3rd, 2022

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFNGet Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $390.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.57 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 33.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Infinera updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Infinera Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of INFN stock opened at $5.23 on Thursday. Infinera has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INFN. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Infinera from $7.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Infinera from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infinera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Earnings History for Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)

