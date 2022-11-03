Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Issues Earnings Results

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $390.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.57 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 33.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Infinera updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.
Infinera Trading Down 8.4 %
Shares of INFN stock opened at $5.23 on Thursday. Infinera has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on INFN. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Infinera from $7.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Infinera from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infinera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Infinera Company Profile
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Infinera (INFN)
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
- Devon Energy Lower After Beating Q3 Views But Slashing Dividend
- Chesapeake Energy Focus on Natural Gas Leads to Strong Results
- Are Investors Bailing on Travel America as Diesel Shortages Loom?
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.