ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Gap Up to $9.64

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.64, but opened at $10.25. ING Groep shares last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 177,229 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ING shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ING Groep from €12.80 ($12.80) to €13.00 ($13.00) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.50) to €14.70 ($14.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.50) to €14.00 ($14.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ING Groep from €11.50 ($11.50) to €11.75 ($11.75) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.37.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.63. The stock has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ING. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 8.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 138,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 10.9% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 68.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 0.3% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 447,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,665,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

