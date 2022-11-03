Injective Protocol (INJ) Price Tops $2.64 on Major Exchanges

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 3rd. During the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded up 29.1% against the dollar. One Injective Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.64 or 0.00013034 BTC on popular exchanges. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $192.40 million and $88.93 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol was first traded on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,005,554 tokens. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Injective Protocol is injective.com. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed.The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem.”

