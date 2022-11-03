InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.28-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $445.00 million-$450.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $440.81 million.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.89. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 2.21. InMode has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $98.48.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INMD. TheStreet cut shares of InMode from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in InMode in the first quarter valued at about $568,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter worth approximately $527,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in InMode by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,601 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in InMode by 27.9% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,589 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of InMode by 22.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. 54.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

