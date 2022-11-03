InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.28-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $445.00 million-$450.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $440.81 million.
NASDAQ INMD opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.89. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 2.21. InMode has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $98.48.
Several brokerages have issued reports on INMD. TheStreet cut shares of InMode from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.60.
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.
