Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:UJUN) Shares Purchased by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:UJUN – Get Rating) by 126.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp owned 0.45% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UJUN. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at $767,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:UJUN traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $26.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,983. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June has a 12 month low of $25.86 and a 12 month high of $29.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.21.

