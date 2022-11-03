Insider Buying: MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Insider Acquires A$637,994.52 in Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF – Get Rating) insider Christopher Mackay bought 269,196 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.37 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$637,994.52 ($414,282.16).

On Friday, October 21st, Christopher Mackay bought 300,225 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.32 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$696,522.00 ($452,287.01).

On Friday, October 14th, Christopher Mackay bought 85,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.30 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$195,500.00 ($126,948.05).

On Thursday, October 6th, Christopher Mackay acquired 144,280 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.46 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$354,928.80 ($230,473.25).

On Thursday, September 29th, Christopher Mackay acquired 276,325 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.43 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$671,469.75 ($436,019.32).

On Friday, September 23rd, Christopher Mackay acquired 269,525 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.44 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$657,641.00 ($427,039.61).

On Friday, September 16th, Christopher Mackay acquired 298,231 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.55 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$760,489.05 ($493,824.06).

On Friday, September 9th, Christopher Mackay acquired 206,750 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.49 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$514,807.50 ($334,290.58).

On Friday, September 2nd, Christopher Mackay acquired 210,500 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.49 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$524,145.00 ($340,353.90).

On Friday, August 26th, Christopher Mackay acquired 285,860 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.65 ($1.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$757,529.00 ($491,901.95).

On Friday, August 19th, Christopher Mackay bought 178,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.69 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of A$478,820.00 ($310,922.08).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.17.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from MFF Capital Investments’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 1.67%. MFF Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

