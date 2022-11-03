Insider Selling: Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CEO Sells $2,447,646.00 in Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total transaction of $2,447,646.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,291,212.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Julie Spellman Sweet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 21st, Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock opened at $272.45 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $273.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Accenture by 153.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,813,000 after acquiring an additional 103,824 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,933,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $112,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.60.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

