Insider Selling: Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Sells 2,451 Shares of Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,247.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of CTLT traded down $4.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,279,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.21. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.89 and a fifty-two week high of $137.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalent

Several analysts have recently commented on CTLT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 0.3% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 123,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Catalent by 12.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Catalent by 4.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 59,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 15.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Catalent by 5.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Further Reading

