Insider Selling: Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Vice Chairman Sells $226,900.00 in Stock

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $226,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,486.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CATY opened at $44.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.06. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 41.20%. The business had revenue of $205.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATY. State Street Corp increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,970,000 after buying an additional 317,721 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,906,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,087,000 after acquiring an additional 66,567 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,882,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,709,000 after purchasing an additional 44,929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,663,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,430,000 after purchasing an additional 105,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 40.2% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,193,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,913,000 after purchasing an additional 342,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

CATY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

