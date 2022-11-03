Insider Selling: e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Sells 3,336 Shares of Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) CEO Tarang Amin sold 3,336 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $146,717.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,025,520.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, Tarang Amin sold 4,166 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $170,681.02.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Tarang Amin sold 39,744 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $1,537,297.92.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Tarang Amin sold 87,266 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,327,452.58.

On Thursday, August 18th, Tarang Amin sold 63,167 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $2,407,294.37.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Tarang Amin sold 677 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $25,692.15.

On Monday, August 8th, Tarang Amin sold 8,060 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $306,602.40.

On Thursday, August 4th, Tarang Amin sold 164,281 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $5,877,974.18.

NYSE ELF opened at $41.66 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $44.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average of $32.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 78.60 and a beta of 1.52.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

