Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) COO Sells 252 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) COO Hussein Mecklai sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total value of $28,213.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,857.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hussein Mecklai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 28th, Hussein Mecklai sold 21,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $2,323,020.00.

On Thursday, October 13th, Hussein Mecklai sold 427 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $33,844.02.

On Friday, September 16th, Hussein Mecklai sold 519 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $45,656.43.

Impinj Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PI traded down $2.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.96. The stock had a trading volume of 436,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,829. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.69 and a beta of 2.13. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $119.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PI. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PI. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at $565,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Impinj by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Impinj by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Impinj by 827.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Impinj by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 45,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Recommended Stories

