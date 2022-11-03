Insider Selling: Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $1,200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,711.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Darin Lippoldt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 27th, Darin Lippoldt sold 4,923 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $566,341.92.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,937,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,503. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.21. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,109.74 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.74). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $378.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

