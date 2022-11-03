Insider Selling: Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CEO Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $473,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,548,245.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Ronald Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00.

Newmont Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.79. The stock had a trading volume of 11,493,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,332,578. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.30. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.25. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on NEM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on Newmont to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

