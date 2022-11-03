Insider Selling: NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) CFO Sells 1,166 Shares of Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,250.10, for a total value of $4,955,616.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,855,155.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Daniel David Malzahn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 28th, Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of NVR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total value of $4,912,862.78.

On Thursday, August 11th, Daniel David Malzahn sold 439 shares of NVR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.73, for a total value of $1,947,724.47.

NVR traded down $31.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4,098.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,904. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,123.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,229.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,576.01 and a twelve month high of $5,982.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 425,338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 340,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 340,271 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,663,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 531.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,575,000 after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 331.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. UBS Group raised their price target on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,582.00.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

