Insider Selling: Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) EVP Sells 36,000 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $6,158,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,900,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,103,464.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nir Zuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 5.3 %

PANW opened at $161.78 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $140.52 and a one year high of $213.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.61% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 570 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 292 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $203.33 to $213.33 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $231.67 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.85.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

