Insider Selling: Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Major Shareholder Sells $1,589,446.32 in Stock

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Lee Rosenthal sold 86,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $1,589,446.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,043,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,284,545.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lee Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Lee Rosenthal sold 73,408 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $1,418,242.56.

On Friday, August 5th, Lee Rosenthal sold 29,748 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $583,358.28.

On Monday, August 15th, Lee Rosenthal sold 64,519 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $1,309,735.70.

Paragon 28 Trading Down 0.6 %

FNA stock opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.72. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $25.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -39.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 18.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FNA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paragon 28

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paragon 28 in the first quarter valued at about $5,405,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paragon 28 by 271.6% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 111,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 81,331 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Paragon 28 in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Paragon 28 by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Paragon 28 by 42.9% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 523,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 157,092 shares in the last quarter. 20.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

