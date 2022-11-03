Insider Selling: PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $22,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,667,407 shares in the company, valued at $42,222,182.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 6,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $50,451.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $32,594.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $39,780.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 7,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $51,660.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,900 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $28,665.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $16,491.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $36,300.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $14,480.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $38,425.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,468 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $34,180.20.

Shares of PRT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.47. 19,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,538. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average is $8.43. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $90.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.27.

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 85.34% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.0934 dividend. This is a positive change from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

